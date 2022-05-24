Vehicle Collision Causes Car To Crash Into Home In North Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte Fire Department released a tweet stating a vehicle crashed into a home due to a vehicle collision on Monday, May 23rd.

UPDATE: Vehicle into structure 3000 block Mallard Forest Dr. Single vehicle into home due to MVC. Patient inside vehicle evaluated by @MecklenburgEMS. Occupant home at the time of incident no injuries. Occupant and dog displaced. Damages unknown pic.twitter.com/IFWyiOozQq — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) May 23, 2022

Charlotte Fire Department team responded to a call on Mallard Forest Drive near West W.T Harris Boulevard.

Upon Arrival first responders evaluated the driver and the home occupant.

No injuries have been reported.

The resident owner and their dog have been displaced and damage to the home are unknown.

No further details at this time. Check back for updates.