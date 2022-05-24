Vehicle Collision Causes Car To Crash Into Home In North Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte Fire Department released a tweet stating a vehicle crashed into a home due to a vehicle collision on Monday, May 23rd.
Charlotte Fire Department team responded to a call on Mallard Forest Drive near West W.T Harris Boulevard.
Upon Arrival first responders evaluated the driver and the home occupant.
No injuries have been reported.
The resident owner and their dog have been displaced and damage to the home are unknown.
No further details at this time. Check back for updates.