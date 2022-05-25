The Art Of Banksy Exhibit Ends Charlotte Run May 29th

1/12

The Latest:

There are only a few days left to see The Art of Banksy “Without Limits” Charlotte exhibition at AvidXchange Music Factory.

The exhibition was custom-built to fit the venue at 817 Hamilton Street and includes several experiential areas and more than 155 of the artist’s works including certified originals, prints, photos, lithographs, sculptures, murals, and video mapping installations only created for this tour.

It will end its Charlotte run on Sunday, May 29th.

Update (4/4/22):

The Art of Banksy “Without Limits” street art exhibition will add an interactive DIY segment to the exhibit.

Charlotte’s arts community has shown great interest and support for the “Without Limits” exhibit. So much so, that the exhibit has extended its Charlotte run through May 22nd.

The Charlotte experience is set to launch a new hands-on interactive art segment on Wednesday, April 6th.

Visitors are encouraged to join in on Banksy’s artistic expression and create their own spray-painted T-shirts or hoodies. Prices start at $30.

Get your tickets here and continue to enjoy the show all though May 22.

Original Story:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Art of Banksy “Without Limits” street art exhibition is heading to Charlotte this upcoming February.

The exhibition will feature over 130 verified art works, from original photos, sculptures, and more, from the artist who chooses to remain unknown.

Some of Banksy’s works will be reproduced with a stencil technique and there will be a video documentary explaining the life and work of the artist at the exhibit.

Banksy is known around the world for his graffiti art, that is often copied or serves as inspiration for new artists (as seen in photo examples above).

The British artist is suspected to be in his 40’s, and till this day he refuses to be interviewed in-person and carefully maintains his anonymity.

Banksy’s artwork often shows striking images combined with a few words, and he is known to engage with political themes, critiquing war, capitalism, hypocrisy, and greed.

During the pandemic, Banksy continued making art and showed his support for the Black Lives Matter movement with an art piece he posted to Instagram.

An American flag being lit on fire is shown next to a framed portrait of a black silhouette in the art piece.

Banksy says “At first I thought I should just shut up and listen to black people about this issue. But why would I do that? It’s not their problem. It’s mine. “

Banksy explained people of color are being failed by the system. The white system. And this faulty system is making their life miserable.

“This is a white problem. And if white people don’t fix it, someone will have to come upstairs and kick the door in,” says Banksy.

The Banksy art exhibit is expected to be in Charlotte beginning February 23rd at an undisclosed location

Tickets are on sale now starting at $27.20 per adult for general admission and $35.10 per adult for VIP tickets here.

Check back for updates.