Carolina Harbor Waterpark Opens May 27

1/6 Photo Credit: Carowinds

2/6 Photo Credit: Carowinds

3/6 Photo Credit: Carowinds

4/6 Photo Credit: Carowinds

5/6 Photo Credit: Carowinds



6/6 Photo Credit: Carowinds











CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — On Friday, May 27, Carowinds’ premier water park will reopen after its seasonal closure with a splash, allowing guests to celebrate the culture of the Carolina coast and enjoy more than 28 attractions for families and thrill-seekers, as well as resort-style amenities with the luxury of a reserved cabana, and Carolina cuisine.

There is something for everyone in the Carolina Harbor Waterpark’s 26 acres of fun. From the Boogie Board Racer, the longest mat-racing water slide in the southeast with its high-speeds and high-thrill 360-degree loop experience, to a relaxing float down the 1,000-foot long Coastal Currents lazy river that meanders through North Carolina and South Carolina, and two wave pools, Tidal Wave Bay and Surf Club Harbor, Carolina Harbor is a water park experience for guests of all ages.

During Memorial Day Weekend, Carolina Harbor is open Friday, May 27 (11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.), Saturday, May 28, Sunday, May 29, and Monday, May 30 (11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.). Experience a nighttime fireworks spectacular at Carowinds in recognition of Memorial Day on Saturday, May 28. The impressive display of patriotic fanfare will be accompanied by an all-American soundtrack.

Entry to the Carolina Harbor Waterpark is included with Carowinds admission. Gold Season Passes are available and include unlimited visits to Carowinds, free season-long parking, and unlimited visits to Carolina Harbor Waterpark.

Carowinds continues to hire seasonal associates, with hourly wages starting at $15. Job opportunities are available in all park operating areas, including at the Carolina Harbor Waterpark. Carowinds provides lifeguard training and lifeguard certification through Ellis & Associates (E&A), the world leader in aquatic safety since 1983, at no cost to associates.