Families Mourn Children After Texas Elementary School Shooting

Samantha Gilstrap, AP,

 

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Desperation turned to heart-wrenching sorrow for families of grade schoolers shot and killed in their Texas classroom Tuesday.

Relatives who gathered at a civic center following the shooting on Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in the southwestern Texas town of Uvalde pleaded for information and turned to social media for help.

By Wednesday morning, many were facing the grim reality of an unimaginable horror.

Among those killed was fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles. Relative Amber Ybarra, of San Antonio, was preparing to give blood for the wounded and remembered Mireles as a loving mother and wife who also was “adventurous.”