Families Mourn Children After Texas Elementary School Shooting

1/11 The archbishop of San Antonio, Gustavo Garcia-Siller, comforts families outside the Civic Center following a deadly school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

2/11 Jose Flores Jr Photo Credit Jose Flores Sr

3/11 Xavier Lopez Photo Courtesy Of Stephanie Harris Gofundme Page

4/11 Amerie Jo Garza Photo Credit Angel Garza Facebook Page

5/11 Amerie Garza Photo Courtesy Of Angel Garzas Facebook Page 473×1024



6/11 Teacher Eva Mireles Photo Credit Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District

7/11 Lexi Rubio Photo Credit Felix And Kimberly Rubio

8/11 A policeman talks to people asking for information outside of the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

9/11 This March 2022 photo provided by Manny Renfro shows his grandson, Uziyah Garcia, while on spring break in San Angelo, Texas. The 8-year-old was among those killed in Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24 in Uvalde, Texas. (Manny Renfro via AP)

10/11 This undated handout photo provided by Siria Arizmendi shows her niece, Eliahna García, 10. García is among those killed in Tuesday, May 24, 2022, shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. (Siria Arizmendi via AP)



UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Desperation turned to heart-wrenching sorrow for families of grade schoolers shot and killed in their Texas classroom Tuesday.

Relatives who gathered at a civic center following the shooting on Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in the southwestern Texas town of Uvalde pleaded for information and turned to social media for help.

By Wednesday morning, many were facing the grim reality of an unimaginable horror.

Among those killed was fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles. Relative Amber Ybarra, of San Antonio, was preparing to give blood for the wounded and remembered Mireles as a loving mother and wife who also was “adventurous.”