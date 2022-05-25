Food Company To Create More Than 200 Jobs In Gaston County

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says a fresh foods manufacturer is expanding production in the Southeast with plans to invest over $42 million in a Gaston County production facility which will create more than 200 jobs.

“North Carolina’s agricultural and manufacturing legacy continues to attract growing companies to counties like Gaston,” said Governor Cooper. “Our skilled workforce and great quality of life are key ingredients for our thriving manufacturing industry.”

In a news release, Cooper says Massachusetts-based Häns Kissle Co. will build a 100,000-square-foot manufacturing site in Apple Creek Corporate Center just outside of Gastonia.

Hans Kissle manufactures a wide variety of high quality fresh prepared foods for supermarkets and food-service customers throughout the United States. The company now serves a menu of 700 items, including premium entrees, delicatessen salads, side dishes, quiches and other great tasting, fresh ready-to-eat foods, to a broad range of retail customers.

“We are excited to be able to expand production to meet the growing demand for our premium products from consumers and retail partners in the Southeast,” said Scott Moffitt, CEO of Hans Kissle Company. “Gastonia is a thriving community with a talented workforce, and we are proud to put down roots and call it home for our new facility. We look forward to bringing great jobs to the community and being a positive contributor in many ways.”

The Gaston County Economic Development Commission says the company plans to break ground next month and be operational by next summer.