Health Officials Keeping A Close Eye On Spread Of Monkeypox Virus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – An outbreak of monkeypox has now spread to 16 countries including the United States.

Health officials are keeping a close eye on the virus that’s rarely seen outside of Africa.

It’s a viral illness, that causes rashes and skin lesions all over the face and body.

Health experts say monkeypox spreads through close, extended contact.

And with more cases emerging in the U.S., doctors do expect to see monkeypox in the Charlotte area.

“It wouldn’t be a huge surprise, given our being a hub of international travel and people that come into the Charlotte area, that we could have cases in the future,” explains Dr. Katie Passaretti, with Atrium Health.

There have been no confirmed cases of monkeypox in the Carolinas.

Monkeypox does not spread easily like COVID, and we’re not expecting a pandemic or a large number of infections.