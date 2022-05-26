Police: Texas Gunman Walked Through Apparently Unlocked Door

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A Texas law enforcement officials says the 18-year-old gunman who killed 21 people at an elementary school walked in unimpeded through an apparently unlocked door.

Also, the gunman, Salvador Ramos, was apparently inside the building for at least three-quarters of an hour before Border Patrol agents stormed a classroom and killed him.

That’s according to the timeline given by Victor Escalon, a regional director at the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Law enforcement authorities are facing faced mounting questions and anger over the amount of time that elapsed before they stormed the place and put a stop to the rampage at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde that left 19 children and two teachers dead.