Huntersville Man Missing

CHARLOTTE, N.C – The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a silver alert for an endangered man.

Huntersville Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating 63-year-old David Errico.

According to a news release, Errico is believed to be suffering from dementia or some related cognitive impairment.

Errico is described as a white man, six feet, three inches tall, with grey hair, weighing about 200 pounds.

He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a blue-collared button-up, and dark tennis shoes.

Errico was last seen at 111 South Church Street.

Officers are asking anyone with information of Errico’s whereabouts to call 704-943-2405