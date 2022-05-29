CATS Announces Memorial Day Service Schedule

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte Area Transit System announced its modified service in observance of Memorial Day.

The CATS bus route, LYNX Blue Line, and the City LYNX Gold Line will all operate on a Sunday Schedule.

The Cats Call Center, pass Sales, and Information Office will be closed on Monday, May 30th. Business hours will return to normal schedule Tuesday, May 31st.

CATS is also operating a shuttle service from Cornelius Park & Ride to Ramsey Creek Park beach at Lake Norman from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. through Monday, May 30.

For questions or concerns, community members can speak to CATS Customer Service at 704-336-7433 (RIDE).