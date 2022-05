CORNELIUS, N.C. – Cornelius Police Department and Huntersville Police department conducted a boat rescue on Sunday, May 28th.

The Huntersville police department released a statement on Twitter regarding a Lake Norman water rescue.

*LAKE NORMAN UPDATE* @CorneliusPD and HFD Station 2 have transferred the patient to @MecklenburgEMS. Our Engine 2 is clearing and canceling @TownofCornelius Fire. #LKN #MemorialDayWeekend — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) May 28, 2022

Officers with the Cornelius Police department rescued several people in distress. One person was transported to Mecklenburg medical service agency.

No other injuries have been reported and all individuals have been recovered.

No additional details at this time.