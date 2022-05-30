MPD: Two Killed in Shooting – Cash Reward Offered For Information On Suspect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police are investigating the death of a man and A four-month-old baby after an alleged shooting occurred on Sunday, May 29th.

Monroe Police Department responded to a call at an apartment complex near Monroe Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found two gunshot victims, 25-year-old Darion McClendon and four-month-old Damare McClendon.

Both victims succumbed to their wounds. Police are looking for suspects.

Monroe Police Department Chief Bryan Gilliard released a statement in regards to the incident:

“This is a very difficult time for our community and our officers in the face of this senseless act of violence. We are committed to bringing the perpetrator of this crime to justice. If anyone has any information, please come forward. We need people in the community to help us in this process.”

This case is active and ongoing, police are asking anyone with information to contact the Monroe Police Department.

A Cash reward of up to 5,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.