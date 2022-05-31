CMPD: Woman Kidnapped In South End, Investigation Underway

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4







CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man they believe kidnapped a woman in south Charlotte Monday evening.

Officers responded to Griffith Street, off of South Tryon Street, in South End around 6:40 p.m. in reference to a kidnapping call for service.

A 911 caller informed authorities that a Hispanic woman was assaulted and then forced into the suspect’s vehicle. The caller then stated that the vehicle was last seen leaving the area toward South Tryon Street and Remount Road.

Witnesses described the suspect as a black man with short hair and a mustache.

The suspect vehicle has been described as a silver Alfa Romeo Giulia (2016 or newer).

This investigation is active and ongoing.

CMPD’s Homicide Unit asks anyone in the community who has any information in reference to the vehicle or this case, to call 9-1-1. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.