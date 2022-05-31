Charlotte FC Fires Coach Ramírez After 5-8-1 Start

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC has fired coach Miguel Angel Ramírez just 14 games into the regular season plus 3 US Open Cup games.

Ramírez was hired by owner David Tepper to lead the Major League Soccer expansion club and was dismissed after going 5-8-1 in league games.

The team advanced to the round of 16 in the U.S. Open Cup. Assistant coach Christian Lattanzio will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

No explanation was given for the decision to fire Ramírez, with owner David Tepper saying in a news release “this is a difficult decision, but one we feel is best for the team at this time.”

Assistant coach Mikel Antía, head fitness coach Cristobal Fuentes Nieto and first team video analyst Luis Piedrahita also were fired.

Goalkeeper coach Andy Quy will remain on staff.