Missing 15-Year-Old Lincoln County Girl Located

The Latest (6/1/22):

Lincoln County deputies say missing 15-year-old Constance Pierce, who was last seen Monday, has been located.

The teen returned home on Tuesday, May 31.

Original Story (5/31/22):

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s department is requesting the public’s help with locating a missing teen.

Constance Pierce, 15, was last seen around 6:30 a.m. on May 30th at Owl’s Den Road. She was reported missing by her guardian.

Pierce is described as five feet, three inches tall. Pierce is about 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies are asking anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 704-736-8909