Harris Teeter Celebrates Charlotte, N.C. Fuel Center Opening With $0.40 Per Gallon Fuel Discount

MATTHEWS, N.C. (News Release) – Harris Teeter is opening Davis Lake Fuel Center as the company celebrates its grand opening June 3 – June 5 with a $0.40 off per gallon fuel promotion.

The Fuel Center will offer customers $0.03 off per gallon every day with the use of a VIC card. Shoppers are encouraged to fill up during the grand opening when the Center will feature a special $0.40 off per gallon discount June 3 – June 5.

Normal fuel center operating hours will be 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. and 24 hours at the pump. Shoppers can redeem Harris Teeter fuel points for cents off the gallon at the fuel pump of any Harris Teeter Fuel Center or BP station.

You can find more details on earning and redeeming Fuel Points here.

The company operates more than 60 fuel centers throughout Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.