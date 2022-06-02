Deputies Seize Drugs, Weapons During Mecklenburg County Eviction

1/10 Empty Codeine Bottles

2/10 Drugs Seized

3/10 Item Seized

4/10 Cash Seized

5/10 Gun Seized



6/10 Guns Seized

7/10 Drugs Seized

8/10 Edward Paasi – Felony Possession Of Marijuana – Maintaining A Vehicle/Dwelling For A Controlled Substance – Possession/Selling/Buying Altered Gun Serial Number – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver Marijuana – Simple Possession Of A Schedule III Controlled Substance

9/10 Steve Unga – Felony Possession Of Marijuana – Maintaining A Vehicle/Dwelling For A Controlled Substance – Possession/Selling/Buying Altered Gun Serial Number – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver Marijuana – Simple Possession Of A Schedule III Controlled Substance

10/10 Moses Ahomana – Felony Possession Of Marijuana – Maintaining A Vehicle/Dwelling For A Controlled Substance – Possession/Selling/Buying Altered Gun Serial Number – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver Marijuana – Simple Possession Of A Schedule III Controlled Substance





















CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Wednesday, deputies arrested three suspects on drug and weapons charges while executing an eviction in north Charlotte.

Around 12:50 p.m., deputies knocked on the door of an apartment on University Executive Park Drive and announced themselves as with the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies noticed the peep hole turn dark from a person inside the apartment, but no response was given.

Deputies once again knocked and received no response before entering the apartment by means of a master key provided by the assistant community manager.

After entering the home, police came across Edward Paasi, 35, who stated he was leaving.

Deputies began searching the home for other occupants.

Around 1 p.m., deputies observed several large-sealed bags of a green, leafy substance in plain sight on the kitchen counter.

At this time, deputies also located two additional residents, Steve Unga, 22, and Moses Ahomana, 22, and all three were detained pending further investigation.

After continuing to search the home, deputies discovered several bundles of cash in plain sight on the floor and atop several boxes in a bedroom totaling $70,572.00, sealing bags, a vacuum bag sealer, bags containing marking designed for apparent redistribution, bottles of codeine medication, a computer, four phones, and two weighing machines.

Two pistols, a Ruger 528, a Taurus G3, two rifles, an Anderson 556, and an AK were also found during a search, according to a news release.

Police took all three suspects into custody of the Mecklenburg County Detention Center following the search around 2 p.m.