The Humane Society Of Charlotte Animal Resource Center Is Now Open!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Humane Society of Charlotte‘s new animal resource center is now open! Whether you are interested in adopting, scheduling a wellness or spay/neuter appointment for your pet, or just want to check out the facility, HSC is welcoming you to do so!

Interested in Adopting? Animals listed the HSC website are available for adoption immediately. Come meet your new best friend- no appointment necessary!

Wondering When to Visit?

The Adoption Center, Cat Café, & Pet Supply Shop are open daily from 11AM-5PM

The Spay/Neuter and Wellness Clinic is open Monday-Friday from 8AM-4PM. An appointment is required for services.

Where is it?

Located at 1348 Parker Drive, just off Wilkinson Blvd and Remount Rd