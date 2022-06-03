CATS Announces Winners Of The 2022 Transit Pass Design Contest | PHOTOS

1/3 First Place: Scott Partridge – Local Monthly Pass

2/3 Third Place: Jordan Hines – Express Plus Monthly Pass

3/3 Second Place: Angela Lubinecky – Express Monthly Pass





CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CATS has selected the winning artwork to be featured on 2023 transit passes.

Charlotte Area Transit System officials say first through third place winners will have their artwork printed on Local, Express, and Express Monthly passes for the 2023 calendar year.

Winners include:

Scott Partridge – Local Monthly Pass. Angela Lubinecky – Express Monthly Pass. Jordan Hines – Express Plus Monthly Pass.

CATS asked North and South Carolina residents to submit original artwork with the theme: What Moves You?

Officials say entries were judged and first, second and third place winners were picked by a committee of transit staff members and local art professionals based on the following criteria:

Does the design address the theme and promote multi-modal transportation in Charlotte in specific or general terms?

Is the design eye-catching and well-composed?

Is text absent from the design?