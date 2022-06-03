CMPD: Man Shot, Killed Near Northlake Mall In North Charlotte

1/2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was fatally shot at a north Charlotte apartment complex near the Northlake Mall Friday morning, according to police.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to Philadelphia Court, off of Northlake Centre Parkway, around 5:50 a.m. after receiving an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call for service. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medic transported the unidentified victim to a local hospital where the victim was pronounced dead.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.