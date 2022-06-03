Local Girl Scouts Earn Prestigious Gold Award | PHOTOS

1/22 Girl Scout Gold Awards

2/22 Alexandria Brown

3/22 Alexia Alexander

4/22 Anna Snead Pic

5/22 Annie Houser



6/22 Bradey Shirley

7/22 Breana Fowler Gold Award Pic

8/22 Carsyn Alexander

9/22 Chasity Jackson

10/22 Iksha Anil



11/22 Ilka Marie Kuleba Headshot

12/22 Jamie Badger

13/22 Janae Rose Fageyinbo

14/22 Lexi Childrey

15/22 Libny Torres Pic



16/22 Makayla Gathers

17/22 Morgan Conley

18/22 Sarah Smith

19/22 Sasha Sabet

20/22 Savannah Schuchmann



21/22 Sophia Freeman Gold Award Pic

22/22 Taylor Pittman













































CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council has officially announced this year’s Gold Award recipients.

The Girl Scout Girl Award represents the highest achievement in Girl Scouting and challenges girls ages 14 to 17 to initiate meaningful, sustainable change locally, nationally, and even globally through their own unique ‘Take Action’ projects.

Young women from Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Stanly, and Union Counties were recognized as this year’s recipients.

“The Gold Award recognition is the achievement of a lifetime,” said Tayuanee Dewberry, CEO of Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council. “These young ladies are the best of the best. This recognition is something many young girls aspire to achieve, yet only a small percentage accomplish. The Hornets’ Nest Council could not be prouder of this year’s recipients.”

