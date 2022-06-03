Matthews Police Ask For Public’s Help Identifying GameStop Robbery Suspect

1/2

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of robbing a GameStop with a handgun on Sunday.

Police say the suspect entered the store, located at 2211-G Matthews Township Parkway, and demanded money from the staff by waving a handgun.

He has been described as a black man, around 5’7″ tall, with a slim build. According to the police department, the suspect also fits the description of the suspect in three other robberies of GameStop stores in the Charlotte area this year.

There were no injuries reported from this incident.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact Detective Dan Townsend at dtownsend@matthewsnc.gov or 704-841-6708.