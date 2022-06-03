National Trails Day: Trails Around North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Saturday is National Trails Day, and if you want to get some fresh air this weekend here’s your opportunity!

Evergreen Nature Preserve, Little Sugar Creek Greenway, and Crowders Mountain State Park were all listed as the some of the top trails in the Charlotte area.

Evergreen Nature Preserve is located in East Charlotte. The trail is about 1.7 miles. It’s good for both kids and dog, and dogs must be on a leash. The trail’s difficulty is easy, and is on a flat surface.

Little Sugar Creek Greenway is about 4 miles long. It extends from Brandywine Rd to 7th St. The trails also connects to many Uptown Charlotte attractions like Freedom Park, Charlotte Nature Museum, and even a shopping strip in the Metropolitan area. To reach the trail, you can park your car near Freedom Park. It’s also accessible for bikers and people in wheelchairs. The difficulty of the trail is listed as easy, and also good for kids and dogs on leashes.

Crowders Mountain is one of the most popular trails in the area. It’s located in the Kings Mountain area. The park has 11 trails, and the difficulty varies from easy to moderate. On most of the trails, it can range from 30 minutes to 2 hours to get to the very top. Parking is free in the parking lot.

Other popular trails outside of the Charlotte area that you can enjoy are Buffalo Creek Preserve in Mount Pleasant, Broad River Greenway in Boiling Springs, and Morrow Mountain State Park in Albemarle.