1/1

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Several Charlotte Firefighters installed free smoke alarms throughout the community on Saturday, June 4th.

The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted about the statewide event.

Dozens of Charlotte firefighters hit the streets today and installed free smoke alarms across our community. Smoke Alarm Saturday is a one-day, statewide, smoke alarm canvassing event to bring awareness of the need to have working smoke alarms in homes. #CFDpride #CFDstrong pic.twitter.com/KVPr1o3jzv — Charlotte Fire Dept. (@charlottefire) June 4, 2022

Charlotte Fire Department hopes the installations throughout the city will promote awareness and understanding of the importance of having a working fire alarm within the household.