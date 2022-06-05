Man Arrested For Physical Domestic Disturbance In Front Of Minor

ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC – Deputies with the Alamance County Sheriff’s office responded to a physical domestic disturbance on the morning of Thursday, June 2nd.

Deputies arrived at Mount Olive Rd. at approximately 8:40 a.m. according to a news release deputies could hear an active disturbance from inside a camper on the property. Deputies say they made contact with a male and female inside the camper.

Deputies identified Bryan Burke as the male subject and asked him to step out of the camper.

Burke reportedly stated that he and his girlfriend had been arguing but no physical altercation had occurred.

When deputies spoke with the female, it was reported that signs of injury, including bruising and bleeding were immediately noticed.

Burke was placed under arrest and transported to the Alamance detention center.

The minor present for the altercation was not harmed.

Burke received the following charges:

Felony Assault by Strangulation

Misdemeanor Assault on a Female

Misdemeanor Assault Inflicting Serious Injury in the Presence of a Minor