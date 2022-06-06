35-Year-Old Killed After Stolen Vehicle Goes Airborne Off Bridge In Northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 35-year-old was killed in a northeast Charlotte crash involving a stolen vehicle Saturday morning, police say.

Officers responded to Bearwood Avenue, East Sugar Creek Road, around 6 a.m. a report of a single vehicle crash. At the scene, they located the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle unconscious. Medic pronounced the driver, identified as Kemarseau McSwain, dead due to the injuries sustained in the crash.

The police department determined that the vehicle in this collision, a 2005 Suzuki XL7, was reported stolen.

Through an initial investigation, it was discovered by CMPD that the victim was traveling north on East Sugar Creek Road, when the Suzuki went left of center and crossed into the opposing lanes of travel before striking the curb and continuing off the left side of the road and towards the edge of the bridge. Once at the edge of the bridge, the vehicle went airborne and landed on Bearwood Avenue and slid to a stop.

Police say the victim was not wearing a seatbelt during the collision and was operating on a suspended NC driver’s license.

This is an ongoing, active investigation.

Any witnesses to the crash, or anyone with information concerning the crash, should contact Detective Buckley at (704) 432-2169 Ext# 6 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600. The public can also visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.