Fatal West Charlotte Crash Leaves Two Dead, Several Injured Including Seven Children

The Latest (6/6/22):

Two people have died and 8 others were injured, including seven children, in a fatal west Charlotte crash, according to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police say the passenger of the Nissan Altima, Bruno Coba, was pronounced dead around 9:55 p.m. on May 30th at Atrium Main due to injuries he sustained from this crash.

Original Story (5/30/22):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash that left one person dead and 9 others injured on Sunday.

Officers responded to a call at around 10 p.m at the intersection of Freedom Drive and Toddville Road.

Police located two vehicles at the scene, a Nissan Maxima and a Cadillac Escalade. The driver of the Nissan, identified as 31-year-old Ricky Dinkins, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the passenger, 24-year-old Bruno Coba was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Cadillac, 41-year-old Michael Jordan II, along with seven juvenile passengers between the ages of three and 15 was transported to Atrium Main with several non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say several of the juvenile passengers were not properly fastened in the vehicle.

After further investigation, detectives with CMPD revealed that the Nissan driver, Dinkins, was driving recklessly on Freedom Drive near Little Rock Road where he reportedly sideswiped a vehicle and continued driving at a high rate. Dinkins continued traveling at high speeds as he entered the intersection of Freedom Drive and Toddville Road, running a red light.

Jordan, the driver of the Cadillac, was attempting to make a left turn when he was struck by Dinkins.

Excessive speed and reckless driving by Dinkins are believed to be the contributing factors to the crash, according to the new release. Police also believe Dinkins may have been impaired while driving, and are awaiting toxicology reports.

Jordan was charged with driving while impaired, operating a motor vehicle with an open container, and seven counts of misdemeanor child abuse, according to police.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.