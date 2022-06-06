Musk Threatens To Walk Away From Twitter Deal

DETROIT — Elon Musk is threatening to end his $44 billion agreement to buy Twitter, accusing the company of refusing to give him information about its spam bot accounts.

Lawyers for the Tesla and SpaceX CEO made the threat in a letter to Twitter dated Monday that the social platform included in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The letter says Musk has repeatedly asked for the information since May 9 so he could evaluate how many of the company’s 229 million accounts are fake.

A message was left early Monday seeking comment from Twitter.