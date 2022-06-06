Novant Health To Add New Specialty Care Services For Multiple Sclerosis And Rheumatology Patients In SouthPark

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) -– To improve access to the latest in specialty care for patients with multiple sclerosis and other autoimmune disorders, Novant Health on June 15 will open a new clinic and infusion center inside of Novant Health SouthPark Medical Plaza, located at 6324 Fairview Road in Charlotte. The new and complementary care locations include Novant Health Multiple Sclerosis Care – SouthPark and Novant Health Infusion – SouthPark, both a department of Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center. Novant Health Rheumatology & Arthritis – SouthPark, strategically located in the same third-floor suite, will also reopen on June 15 and treat patients for a wide variety of rheumatic conditions. The new suite will allow patients in Charlotte and the surrounding area to receive all of their care, lab work, imaging and infusion treatments, in one convenient location.

“Nearly 1 million people in the United States have MS,” said Dr. Jill Conway, medical director of Novant Health’s multiple sclerosis program in Charlotte. “The good news is that research and treatment options have come a long way over the years. Our goal with the new clinic and infusion center is to ensure that care and treatment is not only accessible, but also uniquely suited to meet each patient’s individual needs.” “We’re very excited to welcome the new MS clinic and infusion center to SouthPark,” said Dr. Amit Patel, medical director of Novant Health Rheumatology & Arthritis – SouthPark. “Our two clinics will work closely together to offer the latest in advanced treatment and comprehensive care for MS, arthritis and a wide variety of other autoimmune disorders.”

Novant Health Multiple Sclerosis Care – SouthPark will make highly effective disease-modifying therapies more accessible to neurological patients. In addition to medication, patients can expect a personalized treatment plan to help manage symptoms of their disease, which may include physical, occupational and speech therapy, counseling and wellness support. The clinic will be staffed by two board-certified neurologists, Dr. Jill Conway and Dr. Jennifer Lord, who will join later this year. Marie Moore, a family nurse practitioner, will also see patients at the clinic.

Dr. Jill Conway earned her medical degree at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and completed her residency and fellowship in neurology at the University of Pennsylvania Health System. Conway has more than 20 years of experience and recently joined Novant Health as the director of the MS program in Charlotte in 2020.

Marie Moore is a family nurse practitioner who specializes in treating MS. She is also the president-elect of the International Organization of Multiple Sclerosis Nurses. Moore has dedicated the better part of her career to MS advocacy, education, and research.

The clinic will see patients Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Friday, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Novant Health Rheumatology & Arthritis – SouthPark will specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, and a wide variety of other rheumatic conditions. The clinic will be staffed by Dr. Amit Patel, Dr. Ashwini Punjabi, Dr. Kashmira Wankhedkar and Dr. Matthew Malus, joining later this year.

Dr. Amit Patel earned his medical degree at the Medical College of Georgia and went on to complete his internship and residency in internal medicine at ChristianaCare Health System. He also completed a rheumatology fellowship at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Patel is board-certified in both internal medicine and in rheumatology and has more than 10 years of experience.

Dr. Ashwini Punjabi earned her medical degree at Seth G. S. Medical College. She went on to complete her internship in internal medicine at St. Luke’s Roosevelt Hospital and her residency at Northshore University Health System, and a fellowship in rheumatology at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation. Punjabi is board-certified in both internal medicine and rheumatology and has more than 10 years of experience.

Dr. Kashmira Wankhedkar earned her medical degree at Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College in India and completed her internship and residency at New York Medical College, Metropolitan Hospital Center. She is board-certified in both internal medicine and rheumatology and she has more than 10 years of experience.

The clinic will see patients Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Friday, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Novant Health Infusion – SouthPark will support both clinic locations by providing convenient – down the hall –infusions for multiple sclerosis and rheumatology patients. The state-of-the-art infusion center is welcoming, modern in design, and offers plenty of natural light. It is also equipped with eight semi-private infusion chairs to help patients receive the care they need in an easily accessible outpatient setting.

Novant Health SouthPark Medical Plaza is also home to the Women’s Center, a 36,000-square-foot space with 10 specialty care clinics ranging from heart and vascular care, to pulmonology, neurology, headache, pelvic health, sexual health and wellness, behavioral health, breastfeeding support, breast surgery, and obstetrics and gynecology.

The medical plaza also includes a variety of other services to treat the whole family: senior care, memory care, pediatrics, family medicine, dermatology, imaging, and physical therapy and rehab.