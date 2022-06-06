One Person Wounded In Shooting At Wayne County, N.C. Hospital

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina authorities say a hospital was temporarily placed on lockdown after a shooting that resulted in a non-life-threatening wound to the victim.

Wayne County spokesman Joe Gillie said that authorities received a report of a shooting at Wayne UNC Health Care in Goldsboro around 8 p.m. Sunday night, prompting a lockdown that lasted for about an hour.

Gillie said in an email that the shooting was “domestic in nature” and that the lockdown was lifted shortly after 9 p.m.

The victim had a wound that wasn’t life-threatening, Gillie said.

The suspect fled the scene, and authorities are searching for the person.

Gillie said authorities know the suspect’s identity.