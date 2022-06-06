Two Arrested For Drug Trafficking In Lancaster County

1/3

LANCASTER, S.C. — Two people have been arrested for trafficking cocaine, along with other drug charges, in Lancaster Friday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities conducted a search warrant on a Pleasant Hill Street home based on a previous narcotics sale at the location. Three men, a woman, and a 10-year-old child was located in the home at the time of the search.

Through the search, officers located 14.4 grams of crack cocaine, 2.8 grams of fentanyl, 2.8 grams of cocaine, and 2.5 grams of marijuana along with digital scales and other drug paraphernalia. They also located and seized a mini Draco semiautomatic pistol.

The sheriff’s office says 32-year-old Dajuan Foster and 42-year-old Shakia Myles were arrested.

Foster and Myles were both charged with trafficking crack cocaine 10-28 grams, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and four counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in proximity to a school or park, according to deputies. Foster was also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and unlawful conduct toward a child for having narcotics and the firearm accessible to the 10-year-old.

The two other men in the house were not charged and were released.

“These were very dangerous circumstances for this child,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “Having deadly narcotics and a firearm within reach of an inquisitive young child is a recipe for disaster. Fortunately, the officers were successful in locating these drugs and the firearm and got the ball rolling to ensure the child is not placed into these circumstances in the future.”

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388.