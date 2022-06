SHELBY, N.C. – Officers at the Cleveland County Detention Center found inmate, Brandon Curry Unresponsive in his Cell in the early morning hours on Tuesday, June 7th.

At approximately 1:50 a.m. officers administered CPR on Mr.Curry while emergency medical services were contacted.

All resuscitative attempts were unsuccessful. Curry was pronounced dead by EMS.

The Sherrif’s Office is conducting an internal investigation.

No further details are available at this time. Check back for updates.