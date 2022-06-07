Cooper OKs NC Employee Leave For ‘Personal Significance’ Day

RALEIGH, N.C. — Tens of thousands of North Carolina state employees are now provided with paid leave to observe a day of “personal significance” thanks to a new executive order from Gov. Roy Cooper.

Starting later this month, workers in Cabinet-level agencies can get an additional eight hours of leave annually for an observance that includes but isn’t limited to days of cultural or religious importance.

That could include days not listed in the paid holiday schedule like Juneteenth, Diwali, Ramadan and Rosh Hashanah.

The state employee schedule already is at its maximum of 12 paid holidays.