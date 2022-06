Demi Lovato Bringing New Fall Tour To Charlotte In October

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Grammy-nominated artist Demi Lovato has announced their upcoming HOLY FVCK fall tour will be making its way to the Queen City in October.

The tour is named after Demi’s upcoming eighth studio album which is set to arrive on Aug. 19.

The 32-date tour kicks off on Aug. 30 in São Paulo, Brazil at Espaço das Américas before making stops across South and North America including cities such as Belo Horizonte in Bogotá, San Francisco, Montreal, and more before wrapping up in Irving, TX in November. For the North American leg of the tour, there will be support from DEAD SARA and Royal & The Serpent on select dates.

Demi Lovato will bring the tour to Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte on Oct. 21.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Demi Lovato is bringing the HOLY FVCK Tour to Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Friday 10/21!

“I’m so excited to get back on the road after four years without touring, and even longer since I’ve toured in South America,” said Demi Lovato. “We’re working so hard to deliver an incredible show for all my fans and I can’t wait to see them in person to celebrate this new music.”

TICKETS: Tickets and VIP packages go on sale starting on Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. at demilovato.com.

PRESALE: Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 7 at 12 p.m. until Thursday, June 9 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

See you on the #HOLYFVCKTOUR

HOLY FVCK TOUR SOUTH AMERICA DATES:

Tue Aug 30 – São Paulo, Brazil – Espaço das Américas

Fri Sep 02 – Belo Horizonte, Brazil – Esplanada do Mineirão

Sun Sep 04 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Rock in Rio (FESTIVAL)

Wed Sep 07 – Bogotá, Colombia – Movistar Arena

Fri Sep 09 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Movistar Arena

Tue Sep 13 – Santiago, Chile – Movistar Arena

HOLY FVCK TOUR U.S. DATES:

Sat Aug 13 – Springfield, IL – Illinois State Fair

Sun Aug 14 – Des Moines, IA – Iowa State Fair

Thu Sep 22 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento *

Fri Sep 23 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino *

Sun Sep 25 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds *

Tue Sep 27 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic *

Wed Sep 28 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater ^

Fri Sep 30 – Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas ^

Mon Oct 03 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium ^

Wed Oct 05 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre ^

Fri Oct 07 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre Detroit ^

Sun Oct 09 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre ^

Mon Oct 10 – Washington, DC – The Anthem ^

Wed Oct 12 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia ^

Thu Oct 13 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^

Sat Oct 15 – Toronto, ON – History ^

Sun Oct 16 – Montreal, QC – L’Olympia ^

Tue Oct 18 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre ^

Fri Oct 21 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre *

Sun Oct 23 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy *

Tue Oct 25 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium *

Fri Oct 28 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino *

Sun Oct 30 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Event Center *

Tue Nov 01 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans *

Thu Nov 03 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall *

Sun Nov 06 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

Support Key

* DEAD SARA

^ Royal & The Serpent