One Dead, Others Injured In Shooting At Hickory Apartment Complex

The Latest (6/7/22):

A homicide investigation is underway after an 18-year-old died following a shooting at a Hickory apartment complex Thursday.

Police say Deveion Grayson died due to injuries he sustained during the shooting.

Through an investigation it was determined that there were multiple people shooting at one another during the incident.

The police department has charged Tamoje Anderson with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill in connection for the shooting of Adrian Pendergrass Jr.

This is an on-going investigation and additional charges are anticipated, according to Hickory police.

Original Story (6/2/22):

HICKORY, N.C. — Three people are in the hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex Thursday evening.

According to police, they responded to the Hillside Garden Apartments after multiple calls for gunshots being fired.

When officers arrived they found 18-year-old Deveion Lasean Grayson lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head. Police say 22-year-old Adrian Lamont Pendergrass was found lying in the grass suffering from a gunshot to his leg. Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

While conducting their investigation, a third victim was found inside an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds. Police identified the victim as 19-year-old Tamoje Daejouir Anderson. He was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say at this time no one is in custody. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.