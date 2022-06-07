One Man Dead In North Charlotte, Homicide Investigation Underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found unresponsive in north Charlotte Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to Sunset Road, nearby Beatties Ford Road, around 7 a.m. after receiving a service call for an unresponsive man. Upon arrival, officers and Medic pronounced the victim, identified as 67-year-old Michael Simmons, dead.

Days after the June 1st incident and consultation with the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s office the death was ruled a homicide.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.