Powerball, Mega Millions Jackpots Each Heat Up To More Than $200 Million

RALEIGH, N.C. (News Release) — Powerball and Mega Millions are heating up with dueling jackpots that together total more than $400 million.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot stands at a $207 million annuity that is worth $119.3 million in cash. Powerball’s jackpot has edged ahead by $3 million in the duel, standing at a $210 million annuity that is worth $121.3 million in cash for Wednesday’s drawing.

“You don’t often see Mega Millions and Powerball offering jackpots of similar size at the same time,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “It will be fun to see how hot these jackpots get before someone wins one. Let’s hope that win, or both of the wins, happen in North Carolina.”

Powerball and Mega Millions each offer other ways to win besides the jackpot. In Mega Millions, other prizes for $2 range from $2 to $1 million. In Powerball, other prizes for a $2 ticket range from $4 to $1 million.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Players can try their luck and buy Powerball or Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million a year for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.