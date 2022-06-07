Wednesday Isolated Severe Storm Threat

1/5

A weak cold front will approach the region from the west on Wednesday. This system will bring numerous showers and the potential for isolated strong to severe storms.

TIMING: Wednesday afternoon – evening

IMPACTS: Damaging wind and hail are the primary threats. The tornado threat is low, but not zero.

