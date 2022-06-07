Wednesday Isolated Severe Storm Threat

Strong to severe storms are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening
Kaitlin Wright,

A weak cold front will approach the region from the west on Wednesday. This system will bring numerous showers and the potential for isolated strong to severe storms.

Severe Threat Map

TIMING: Wednesday afternoon – evening
IMPACTS: Damaging wind and hail are the primary threats. The tornado threat is low, but not zero.

1hrrr Extended 3km High Res

Stay WeatherWise and be sure you have at least two ways to receive warnings. A great way to receive these is by downloading the WCCB Weather App – click here.