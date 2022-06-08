Cam Newton On Podcast: ‘There’s Not 32 Guys Better Than Me’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cam Newton still considers himself one of the top 32 quarterbacks in the NFL.

But Newton, who remains an unrestricted free agent, said people’s perception of him has changed largely because he put himself in bad situations the past two years with the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots.

Newton signed on a Thursday with the Panthers and played three days later with limited knowledge of the playbook.

The following week he was thrust into the starting lineup and lost five straight games before being benched for Sam Darnold.