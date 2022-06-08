CMPD: 2 Suspects Charged In Fatal Shooting Of 17-Year-Old In West Charlotte 

The Latest:

Detectives have charged a 15-year-old and an 18-year-old for their involvement in a fatal west Charlotte shooting on Saturday.

Both the 15-year-old juvenile and Brenice Gibson, 18, were charged for the murder of Andy Hernandez, according to a news release.

On June 7th, detectives arrested the 15-year-old.

On June 8th, detectives responded to Harding University High School and arrested Brenice Gibson.

Police say both suspects were additionally charged with attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

The investigation into this case remains active and ongoing.

Original Story (6/4/22):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD detectives have opened a homicide investigation after finding a 17-year-old dead inside his car from an apparent gunshot wound on Saturday.

Officers responded to a shots fired call on Leake Street shortly after 12 p.m.

At the scene, officers found a man, identified as Andy Hernandez, in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the vehicle had crashed into a tree.

Medic arrived on scene and pronounced the Hernandez dead.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

