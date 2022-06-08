KennyHoopla Coming To The Underground In Charlotte In October

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After a breakout year in 2021, KennyHoopla is in high gear for 2022 with the pop-punk artist headlining the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour this fall that will make a stop in Charlotte.
“I’m excited to headline the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour with my brothers nothing, nowhere. and Groupthink. So many cities that I haven’t played in yet and I can’t wait to meet you all,” Kenny said.
KennyHoopla will perform live at the Underground Charlotte on Oct. 21.
The Cleveland-born artist has become known for taking risks with his raw, honest sounds inspired by a diverse array of musical influences from dance punk and indie rock to electronica. KennyHoopla garnered wide acclaim for his 2019 single, “Lost Cause,” landing him on Spotify’s “Fresh Finds”, “Alternative R&B”and “Anti-Pop” playlists and amassing over a million streams.
His collaboration with Travis Barker, titled Survivors Guilt: The Mixtape, released in June 2021, put Kenny in the center of a pop-punk whirlwind. He has also played big sets at Firefly Festival, Austin City Limits, and Riot Fest. Headlining the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour is the latest event in a landmark year for the singer.
Tickets for The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour featuring KennyHoopla will be available for pre-sale on June 9, with sale to the general public kicking off June 10 at 10 a.m. local time. Visit www.outbreakpresents.com for more information.
Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Presents: KennyHoopla
- September 10 – Westword Music Showcase – Denver, CO
- September 15 – The Novo – Los Angeles, CA
- September 16 – House of Blues – San Diego, CA
- September 17 – Life is Beautiful – Las Vegas, NV
- September 19 – The Nile Theater – Phoenix, AZ
- September 20 – Sunshine Theater – Albuquerque, NM
- September 22 – Tower Theatre – Oklahoma City, OK
- September 23 – The Truman – Kansas City, MO
- September 24 – The Pageant – St. Louis, MO
- September 27 – First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN
- September 29 – The Rave – Milwaukee, WI
- October 2 – Deluxe at Old National Centre – Indianapolis, IN
- October 4 – Newport Music Hall – Columbus, OH
- October 6 – The Agora – Cleveland, OH
- October 7 – Majestic Theatre – Detroit, MI
- October 8 – Roxian Theatre – Pittsburgh, PA
- October 11 – Paradise Rock Club – Boston, MA
- October 14 – Webster Hall – New York, NY
- October 15 – The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA
- October 16 – XL Live – Harrisburg, PA
- October 18 – Ram’s Head Live! – Baltimore, MD
- October 19 – The NorVa – Norfolk, VA
- October 21 – The Underground – Charlotte, NC
- October 22 – Variety Playhouse – Atlanta, GA
- October 25 – The Plaza Live – Orlando, FL
- October 26 – Jannus Live – St. Petersburg, FL
- October 28 – Toulouse Theatre – New Orleans, LA
- October 29 – Scoot Inn – Austin, TX
For more information about KennyHoopla, visit www.kennyhoopla.com.