KennyHoopla Coming To The Underground In Charlotte In October

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After a breakout year in 2021, KennyHoopla is in high gear for 2022 with the pop-punk artist headlining the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour this fall that will make a stop in Charlotte.

“I’m excited to headline the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour with my brothers nothing, nowhere. and Groupthink. So many cities that I haven’t played in yet and I can’t wait to meet you all,” Kenny said.

KennyHoopla will perform live at the Underground Charlotte on Oct. 21.

The Cleveland-born artist has become known for taking risks with his raw, honest sounds inspired by a diverse array of musical influences from dance punk and indie rock to electronica. KennyHoopla garnered wide acclaim for his 2019 single, “Lost Cause,” landing him on Spotify’s “Fresh Finds”, “Alternative R&B”and “Anti-Pop” playlists and amassing over a million streams.

His collaboration with Travis Barker, titled Survivors Guilt: The Mixtape, released in June 2021, put Kenny in the center of a pop-punk whirlwind. He has also played big sets at Firefly Festival, Austin City Limits, and Riot Fest. Headlining the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour is the latest event in a landmark year for the singer.

Tickets for The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour featuring KennyHoopla will be available for pre-sale on June 9, with sale to the general public kicking off June 10 at 10 a.m. local time. Visit www.outbreakpresents.com for more information.

Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Presents: KennyHoopla

September 10 – Westword Music Showcase – Denver, CO

September 15 – The Novo – Los Angeles, CA

September 16 – House of Blues – San Diego, CA

September 17 – Life is Beautiful – Las Vegas, NV

September 19 – The Nile Theater – Phoenix, AZ

September 20 – Sunshine Theater – Albuquerque, NM

September 22 – Tower Theatre – Oklahoma City, OK

September 23 – The Truman – Kansas City, MO

September 24 – The Pageant – St. Louis, MO

September 27 – First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN

September 29 – The Rave – Milwaukee, WI

October 2 – Deluxe at Old National Centre – Indianapolis, IN

October 4 – Newport Music Hall – Columbus, OH

October 6 – The Agora – Cleveland, OH

October 7 – Majestic Theatre – Detroit, MI

October 8 – Roxian Theatre – Pittsburgh, PA

October 11 – Paradise Rock Club – Boston, MA

October 14 – Webster Hall – New York, NY

October 15 – The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA

October 16 – XL Live – Harrisburg, PA

October 18 – Ram’s Head Live! – Baltimore, MD

October 19 – The NorVa – Norfolk, VA

October 21 – The Underground – Charlotte, NC

October 22 – Variety Playhouse – Atlanta, GA

October 25 – The Plaza Live – Orlando, FL

October 26 – Jannus Live – St. Petersburg, FL

October 28 – Toulouse Theatre – New Orleans, LA

October 29 – Scoot Inn – Austin, TX

For more information about KennyHoopla, visit www.kennyhoopla.com.