Man Fatally Shot In West Charlotte, Homicide Investigation Underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A west Charlotte shooting has left a man dead early Wednesday, sparking a homicide investigation, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officers responded to Tuckaseegee Road, nearby Little Rock Road, around 1:30 a.m. after receiving an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call for service. Upon arrival, officers found the unidentified victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Medic.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.