Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. To Be Recognized As North Carolina’s 1st BearWise Business

FLETCHER, N.C. — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will recognize Sierra Nevada Brewing Company as that state’s first BearWise business on Thursday.

Officials say brewery representatives will get official signage from Wildlife Commission officials signifying their commitment to securing trash, limiting potential attractants for black bears and serving as ambassadors to the surrounding community.

The recognition ceremony will take place in the garden behind the taproom at 100 Sierra Nevada Way in Fletcher, N.C. beginning at 3 p.m.