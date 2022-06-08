$5,000 Reward For Capture Of ‘Armed And Dangerous’ Man Wanted In Fatal Conover Shooting

1/4

The Latest:

The family of a Conover woman who was fatally shot in May is offering a $5,000 reward for the safe capture of shooting suspect Donald Ray Hodges.

Police say Hodges is wanted for murder in the death of Tinikia Hodges.

Update (5/10/22):

Conover police are looking for a man they consider to be ‘armed and dangerous’ after he fatally shot a woman Thursday.

The police department obtained a warrant for the arrest of Donald Hodges Tuesday, May 10. The police issued warrant charges him with murder in the death of Tinikia Hodges.

Donald Hodges has been described as a 48-year-old man, 6’6” tall, and around 275 pounds.

According to authorities, Hodges was last known to be operating a black 2010 Nissan Altima with Chrome wheels and North Carolina registration plate ALL-5945.

If you see Donald Ray Hodges or know of his whereabouts, please contact the Conover Police Department at 828-464-4698.

Original Story (5/6/22):

CONOVER, N.C. — A woman was found fatally shot in a Conover home Thursday afternoon, sparking an investigation, police say.

The investigation started after family members went to check on the victim after she failed to show up for work on Thursday.

The Conover Police Department responded to the 2nd Street SW home just before 5 p.m. in reference to a woman being dead inside the location.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found 48-year-old Tinikia Hodges dead inside the home. Police say Hodges appeared to have died from injuries sustained from a gunshot wound.

Conover Police Department requested the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to assist with the investigation.

This is a developing story.