Gas Prices Rising Toward $5 A Gallon In US; Record In UK

DALLAS — Gasoline is closing in on $5 a gallon nationwide for the first time ever, according to AAA.

The auto club said the national average for a gallon of regular hit $4.97 on Thursday.

High gas prices are another on the wallets of consumers who are paying more for many other essentials too.

Prices are up a quarter in just the last week and up $1.90 from where they were a year ago.

Pump prices have been rising steadily for months, as global oil prices rise and demand for gas increases.

Prices range from an average $6.40 a gallon in California to $4.41 in Georgia.