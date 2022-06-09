Lincoln County Commissioners Chairman Charged With DWI

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Chairman Carrol D. Mitchem of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners was charged with Driving While Impaired on Wednesday, police say.
Mitchem issued the following statement of concern after his arrest.
Mitchem says “I want to apologize for my actions that led up to the events of June 8th. I will make no attempt at excuses for my actions and I take responsibility for the decisions that were made by myself on that day. I am thankful that my actions did not harm others. I can only acknowledge my actions and accept full responsibility for those actions.”
Adding, “I will continue to serve the people of Lincoln County as I have always done, with a transparent
and honest approach. Also, I want to acknowledge the professionalism of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department
and Lincoln County Emergency Services in handling this situation. I am appreciative of the
work that these men and women perform each day to protect and serve Lincoln County, and
its citizens.”