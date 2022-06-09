Part Of Blue Ridge Parkway To Be Shut Down To Replace Bridge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The National Park Service says a 10-mile stretch of the Blue Ridge Parkway in the North Carolina mountains will be shut down for almost two years to allow workers to complete a bridge replacement project.

The park service says work has begun on the $29 million project to replace the Laurel Fork Bridge in Ashe County, according to a park service news release.

A full park closure to all users in the immediate vicinity of the bridge is expected to be in place this week.

The park service says the project is scheduled for completion in November 2024.