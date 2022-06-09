Pop-Up Exhibit Highlighting Local Artists Of Color Heads To Mint Museum Uptown

1/13 LOCALSTREET 2021 PHOTO CREDIT CAREY KING

2/13 LOCALSTREET 2021 ARTIST Carla Aaron Lopez PHOTO CREDIT CAREY KING

3/13 LOCALSTREET 2021 ARTIST Dammit Wesley PHOTO CREDIT CAREY KING

4/13 LOCALSTREET 2021 ARTIST Naji Alali PHOTO CREDIT CAREY KING

5/13 LOCALSTREET 2021 ARTIST Frankie Zombie PHOTO CREDIT CAREY KING



6/13 LOCALSTREET 2021 2 CREDIT Charlotte Is Creative

7/13 LOCALSTREET 2021 3 CREDIT Charlotte Is Creative

8/13 LOCALSTREET 2021 ARTIST Garrison Gist PHOTO CREDIT CAREY KING

9/13 LOCALSTREET 2021 ARTIST ARKO CREDIT Charlotte Is Creative

10/13 LOCALSTREET 2021 ARTIST Mike Wirth PHOTO CREDIT CAREY KING



11/13 LOCALSTREET 2021 ARTIST @ArtByPercy PHOTO CREDIR CAREY KING

12/13 LOCALSTREET 2021 ARTISTS Naji Alali Dammit Wesley CHDWCK OWL CREDIT Charlotte Is Creative

13/13 LOCALSTREET 2021 ARTISTS LoVonia Parks Bree Stallings Melissa Wineman PHOTO CREDIT CAREY KING



























CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 60 local creatives will have their artwork displayed at the Mint Museum Uptown from June 16th-24th as pop-up exhibition LOCAL/STREET comes back for its second year.

In March of 2021, officials say more than 1,000 visitors swarmed the Mint Museum on Randolph Road over the course of three days at the inaugural LOCAL/STREET installation.

Officials say the exhibit featured the work of more than 40 local Black and Indigenous people of color (BIPOC), many of whom had never been displayed in a museum or gallery before.

This year, officials say the exhibit is moving to Uptown.

It will once again be curated by Charlotte artist Carla Aaron Lopez, working with the Mint’s Chief Curator and Curator of Contemporary Art Jennifer Sudul Edwards, Ph.D.

“The first LOCAL/STREET was a complete explosion of color, style, and exceptional talent. I can’t wait to see what the second installment brings.” – Jennifer Sudul Edwards, PhD, Chief Curator and Curator of Contemporary Art at The Mint Museum

The installation will open with a special reception on June 16th and will be on view through June 24th.

While the location is new and the exhibition has expanded, officials say its goal remains the same – to bring attention to as many local artists of color as possible, strengthening the relationship between them and the greater Charlotte community.

Aaron-Lopez and the Mint are continuing their goal to address the reality that museums and cultural institutions are often seen as uninviting as well as unwelcoming to BIPOC artists and visitors, according to a news release.

“After one year, the exhibition is beginning to take shape as a citywide representation of Charlotte’s artists and creatives. I’m excited to be housed in The Mint Museum again and I can’t wait for the reactions to this year’s newbies to LOCAL/STREET.” – Carla Aaron-Lopez, Installation Curator.

