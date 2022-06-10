5-Year-Old In Critical Condition After Nearly Drowning At Monroe Water Park

MONROE, N.C. — Officials say the outdoor water park at Monroe Aquatics & Fitness Center will remain closed until Monday after a 5-year-old was found unresponsive in the water on Thursday.

Officials with the City of Monroe say lifeguards noticed the child unresponsive in the water around 12:45 p.m.

Immediately, lifeguards and an off-duty EMT performed CPR and administered an AED.

After the first AED was administered, officials say a faint pulse was detected.

Firefighters responded to the scene in under two minutes and continued CPR until Union EMS arrived.

Officials say the child was then taken by EMS to Atrium Union and then later airlifted to Charlotte for treatment.

As of Friday afternoon, officials say the child remains in critical condition.

“Our first thoughts are with the family at this time. We can’t imagine how difficult this is for them and all who were involved,” said Interim City Manager Brian Borne. “We are thoroughly investigating the incident, talking to witnesses and staff and reviewing all video footage available to determine why and how this occurred.”

Officials say at the time of the near drowning, the water park has eight lifeguards on active duty, three guards on break, and one back-up lifeguard and a supervising senior lifeguard on site.

The Aquatics Division Supervisor was also on site, according to a news release.

Officials say there were about 105 people at the water park on Thursday, with close to 60 people in the water.