I Refuse To Settle: Former CMS Student Files Federal Lawsuit Against School Board

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A former CMS student is speaking out about the federal lawsuit she filed this week against the Board of Education. Serena Evans says she was raped by another student in a bathroom inside Myers Park High School in 2016. She says she went to her doctor, then the ER, then the police, and then her mother notified the school principal, Mark Bosco, via email.

Evans says Bosco ignored her mother’s email.

She says eventually, vice principal Tyson Jeffus met with Evans and told her if she moved forward with her claims, she ran the risk of getting into trouble herself.

Evans tells WCCB, “When I was looking for lawyers, one of the first things I said was, ‘Are you comfortable going to court?’ Because I refuse to settle.” She also says, “I explain it like I was put into a prison cell, and I’ve busted out and I’ve taken that power back and I have my voice.”

Evans is suing the CMS Board of Education over Title IV violations, negligence, liability, and emotional distress. CMS has a few weeks to respond to the lawsuit.