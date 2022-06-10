Powerball, Mega Millions Weekend Jackpots Total More Than $450 Million

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — North Carolinians who enjoy taking a chance to win a big jackpot have two chances this weekend that together total more than $450 million.

The first chance comes Friday night when the Mega Millions drawing offers a jackpot weighing in as a $226 million annuity that is worth $129.8 million in cash. The second will occur Saturday night when the Powerball drawing features a jackpot standing as a $229 million annuity or $132.3 million in cash.

There’s only a $3 million difference between the two dueling jackpots.

“This is exciting to watch,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Either jackpot would be a life-changing win for someone in North Carolina and we hope to see that happen this weekend.”

Michalko said anyone trying to win one of the jackpots should check their tickets closely afterward to see if they won a prize.

Both games offer nine ways to win including the jackpot. For example, in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, someone who bought a $2 Mega Millions ticket at Parker’s Stop and Shop on Reidsville Road in Winston-Salem matched the four white balls and the yellow Mega Ball to win $10,000.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Players can buy Powerball or Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million a year for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.